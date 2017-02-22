Kind Takes On Special Interests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEALTHWATCH - The Kind Healthy Snacks Company is taking on special interests in the food industry.

Kind’s CEO is committing $25 million over ten years to create an organization called “Feed the Truth.” Its goal is to promote “public health over special interests.” This follows a clash the Kind company had with the FDA in 2015. Kind was told it could not call its fruit and nut bars “healthy,” because of the amount of fats they contained. The new organization hopes to strengthen the information the public has around what’s healthy.

