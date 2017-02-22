Kind Takes On Special Interests

Posted 2:30 pm, February 22, 2017, by , Updated at 02:32PM, February 23, 2017

HEALTHWATCH - The Kind Healthy Snacks Company is taking on special interests in the food industry.

Kind’s CEO is committing $25 million over ten years to create an organization called “Feed the Truth.” Its goal is to promote “public health over special interests.” This follows a clash the Kind company had with the FDA in 2015. Kind was told it could not call its fruit and nut bars “healthy,” because of the amount of fats they contained. The new organization hopes to strengthen the information the public has around what’s healthy.

Segment Sponsored by: Mercy Health System

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s