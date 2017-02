× Large Fire Involving Semi Truck On Interstate 40 Near Ozark

OZARK (KFSM) — Arkansas State Police confirmed a large crash involving a semi truck on Interstate 40 near Ozark.

Police responded to a call at about 2 p.m. on Wednesday (Feb. 20).

Video sent in by a viewer confirms that the truck is on fire.

Police are diverting traffic onto Highway 64 and the westbound lane is closed for several miles, according to Franklin County dispatch.

This is a developing story.