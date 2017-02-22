Mercy And Cancer Support House Offering Mammograms In Fort Smith

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) – Statistically, one in eight women will develop breast cancer at some point in their lives -- but one local non–profit organization is trying to put an end to that statistic.

The month of February is Cancer Prevention Month and the Reynolds Cancer Support House in Fort Smith is offering breast screenings on Wednesday (Feb. 22). In order to save lives, doctors recommend all women starting at the age of 35 should receive annual mammograms. Mammograms x-ray the breast to detect any signs of cancer.

This form of cancer is the second most common cancer in women in the United States. Mercy Hospital has partnered with the Reynolds Cancer Support House to help women detect the signs or symptoms early.

A private mobile unit will be set up outside where they’ll conduct a screening mammogram. The quick and easy process only takes 15 minutes and could save your life in the long run. The mobile unit also saves time, so women don't have to wait in the doctor's office.

“What happens is they take the mammogram, then that mammogram is sent to a radiologist to be read,” said Amy Willadsen, development specialist at Reynolds Cancer Support House.“The results are forwarded to the woman’s primary physician.”

Screenings will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot of the Cancer Support House.

People can call (479) 314-7855 or just stop by. Organizers recommend bringing a form of identification and your insurance card. Organizers said they will work people who don't have insurance so they can still receive a mammogram.