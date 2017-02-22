× Oklahoma Turnpike Toll To Increase

TULSA (KFSM) — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority announced on Wednesday (Feb. 22) that turnpike tolls will increase 12 percent for trucks and cars on March 1.

A two-axle vehicle on the Turner Turnpike will rise from $4.00 to $4.50 for drivers using cash. Those with a Pikepass will pay $4.40 instead of the current rate, $3.90.

The raise in rates is expected to generate $20 million in revenue a year for the authority. There will be additional increases in both 2018 and 2019, officials said.

This is the first increase since 2009.