BARLING (KFSM) — Human remains were found off of Highway 59 in Barling on Wednesday (Feb. 22), said Barling investigator Ray Moore.

Hunters found the remains about 850 yards from the Arkansas River on N. Boundary Road.

Police are unsure if foul play is involved at this time.

This is a developing story.