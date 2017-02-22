× Southside High School Auctioning Off Rebel Memorabilia

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — You could soon own a piece of Southside High School memorabilia.

Since the school switched its mascot from the Rebels to the Mavericks, there are approximately 5,000 items with the Rebel logo that will soon be auctioned, school leaders said.

The auction will take place on Wednesday (March 1) at the Southside Activity Center. No time has been set as of yet for the auction. Items to be auctioned include apparel, turf with the Rebel logo and other items.

“We think it will be a fun day,” said Fort Smith school superintendent Gordon Floyd. “It will be a day that allows us to move on with the transition to a new mascot and will allow people of Fort Smith maybe to take home a bit of history.”

Items for the auction are currently in storage and will be brought out and prepared prior to the auction date.