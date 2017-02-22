× Springdale Man Facing Attempted Murder Charge

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A Springdale man was arrested after another man was shot in the face on Saturday (Feb. 18).

Hector Martinez, 20, is facing a charge of attempted murder, according to a probable cause statement.

On Saturday, police went to a home in the 700 block of Suffolk to investigate a report of shots fired, the report states. There they found a man who had a gunshot wound in the left eyebrow.

The victim told police that Martinez and several others met him at the home and started arguing. The man said Martinez pointed a gun at his brother, so the man tackled Martinez. Then Martinez pointed the rifle at the victim and shot him.

Martinez told police that he brought the rifle from home, but he said another person pulled out the gun during the confrontation.

Eric Manjarrez, 18, is facing a charge of being an accomplice, the report states. Manjarrez, who witnessed the incident, said he saw the two men struggle over the gun and it went off.

Martinez and Manjarrez were both taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where they are being held on $50,000 bonds.