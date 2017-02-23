Adventure Arkansas: Leave No Trace Awareness Workshop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"I want to learn about it because I want to conserve the environment," said Skyler Davidson.

Skyler was just one of many that attended the Leave No Trace Awareness Workshop at the Steel Creek Ranger Station with the same intentions.

Not only were we educated about proper outdoor ethics, but also surrounded by captivating back-country of the Buffalo National River.

Leave No Trace is a National Nonprofit Organization that promotes avoiding impact to nature.

Greg Hamilton is a volunteer for Leave No Trace and shares what principle he taught.

“The first principle is plan ahead and prepare, you want to call ahead and find out the rules, the regulations that have to be followed, is there a fire ban going on, and look at the weather," said Hamilton.

Learning to use a map and compass is also important

“GPS is great when it works, but if it doesn’t you are out of luck,” said Hamilton.

Skyler Davidson thought he was just going on a hike, but took away so much more.

“Whenever I came I learned a lot about the environment, how we can help the environment, and preserve the environment for future people and the history, we don't want to take away from the history," said Skyler.

Savi Davidson is from the area and visits the park regularly, as do many animals

“There is a lot of different wildlife here that is really pretty like the elk, you can see elk here,” said Savi.

Bendex Stevenson said this course was nice refresher for him

“The one thing that I think I took away from it that I wasn't expecting interaction with different horses on the trails, you know other wildlife I don't think about in the wilderness especially in Arkansas,“ said Stevenson.

After learning about how to Leave No Trace, we went on a group hike and were able to see a most breath taking view high above the Buffalo River, even spotting some people kayaking from on the ridge.

A friendly reminder to always call and check with the park on the rules and regulations about bringing your furry friends along at your visit, as this is also a principle of Leave No Trace.

For more information about other Workshops and how you can get involved with the Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics, click here.

