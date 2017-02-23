Arkansas Supreme Court Doesn’t Approve LGBT Protection Ordinance

Posted 10:36 am, February 23, 2017, by , Updated at 10:38AM, February 23, 2017
arkansas supreme court_1459445849685_1303862_ver1.0

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Majority of the Arkansas Supreme Court have voted to reverse and remand the civil rights ordinance in Fayetteville.

According to the Supreme Court, a city may not go against state laws.

The majority of the Supreme Court ruled the proposed ordinance violates the wording of Act 137, by extending discrimination laws in Fayetteville to include two classifications not previously included in state law.

Act 137 was established to prevent counties and cities from creating their own laws and rules.

Also, those in the court stated that the statute regarding anti-bullying policies in public schools contained “protected classifications”.

Voters in Fayetteville pushed for protections for anyone who identifies as LGBT from being discriminated against when it comes to things like housing, public services and employment, but the civil rights law doesn’t have statutes for gender identity and sexual orientation.

Click here for ruling.

During February 2015, the proposed ordinance, was approved without an emergency clause. The effective date for all proposed filing without emergency clauses or a specified effective date was July 22, 2015.

 

 

1 Comment