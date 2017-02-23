× County Line Keeps Up Winning Tradition

BRANCH (KFSM)- As soon as you walk into the County Line Gym you see trophies and banners lining the walls. There’s an expectation when you wear the Indians’ uniform, you help continue the winning tradition.

“There’s just an expectation at County Line,” said senior Michael Lloyd. “You come here to play basketball. You just want to win, we just have a winning tradition.”

Joe Brunson, who has been the County Line head coach for 15-years, agrees that the players are expected to play hard every game.

“They have a lot to live up for coming from county line there`s a rich tradition here it`s very important to the community that our basketball program is successful and we try to be as successful as we can.”

The Indians have continued the legacy of success this season boasting 29 wins and were perfect in conference play. Their aggressive style of defense has helped them rack up convincing victories all season long.

“Every year every year defense is a really big part of what we do,” said senior Michael Achterberg. “We really try, we really hustle on defense. We know our spots and where we are supposed to be.”

Outrebounding their opponents is also something the Indians take pride in.. They almost have a thousand rebounds to date.

“I just think it shows our grit,” said Lloyd. “We are all willing to work, we take pride in our defense that’s just one thing we take pride in on this team is defense and rebounding.”

County Line has made it to the state semifinals every year since 2013 and they have no plans of stopping anytime soon. They are hoping to add a state championship banner to their wall.

“We are not ready to stop here,” said Brunson. “We would like to continue to have success in the regional tournament, and now that we have qualified for the state tournament we would like to go and put on a show.”