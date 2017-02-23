Crawford County Deputies Searching For Missing Mom And Daughter

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KFSM) — Crawford County deputies said they are in the process of calling in a child abduction response team for a missing and endangered 17-year-old mother and her 1-year-old daughter.

Deputies said Emma Crippen and her daughter, Stacie Sperka went missing about 12 p.m. in the Mountainburg area on Wednesday (Feb. 22).

Investigators said they may be in the company of Brandon Sperka and the two may be in danger.

Investigators also said they are most likely traveling in a silver Kia Optima with Kansas license plate 142HCN.