Elkins Police Warns Residents Of Possible Scam

ELKINS (KFSM) — The Elkins Police Department is warning residents of a possible scam.

The department said it was reported that a younger male and female were going to houses and offering to do odd jobs like power washing homes and outbuildings.

The two have an interested person sign a contract with details and price. Request for payment is by check only and they do not have a company name or working phone numbers.

Police said there is a city ordinance that prohibits door to door sales and solicitation.

The department ask you call them if you are approached by someone wanting to do this type of work for you.