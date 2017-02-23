× Fort Smith Man Facing Felony Charges In Connection With Rape

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A Fort Smith man is accused of raping two children.

Danny Beckless Jr. of Fort Smith was arrested Wednesday (Feb. 22) on suspicion of felony rape and second-degree sexual assault.

Beckless is accused of forcibly raping two children less than 14-years-old.

An arrest report states Beckless is HIV positive.

He was being held Thursday (Feb. 23) in the Sebastian County Detention Center in lieu of a $250,000 bond.

The rape was reported Jan. 2, according to the Fort Smith Police Department.