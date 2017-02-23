× Fort Smith School Board Rejects FOIA Lawsuit Offer

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A new development has been filed in civil court regarding an ongoing dispute regarding the Fort Smith School District and Fort Smith Public Schools Board of Education.

The school board has rejected a proposed settlement for the lawsuit that claims school board personnel violated the Freedom of Information Act.

This isn’t the first time the school board has rejected a proposed settlement, as another offer was put on the table early February 2017.

Tax payers’ dollars will be used to pay for the cost of the legal battle that is set to begin during March.

Trial lawyer, Joey McCutchen filed the suit on behalf of Fort Smith resident June Bradshaw. He said the outcome of the trial would outweigh any money spent.

McCutchen filed a lawsuit alleging board members violated FOIA using emails to discuss the election of board officers.