Friend Of Leslie Perry Remembers Her As Remarkable Person

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM)-- After Leslie Perry was found dead inside of a home on Meadow Court, a friend speaks out about who Perry was as a person.

Police later arrested a man in that same home who is facing charges of manslaughter, rape, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

Lainey Evans said she has known Perry for the past three years.

She said their relationship started off rocky, but they eventually became good friends.

“We got into a fight whenever we were freshmen over something stupid," Evans said. "We hated each other when I was a freshman. She was telling me something and she went to go pinkie promise me and I went to pinkie promise her and our fingers shocked. I was like our dang bodies hate each other still but we still love each other.”

She said she found out about her friend's death when she was out of town.

A friend called but all Evans said she could do was cry and pray.

Evans said she worked with Perry on the softball field and at a local business.

No matter where they were, Evans said her friend was always willing to lend a hand.

“She was always helping people," Evans said. "Always there when someone needed her and she was just a really great person. Always doing things for people.”

If she could, Evans said she would tell her friend a few things.

“Tell her I love her," Evans said. "Tell her I miss her. Tell her to have a good day and make good choices.”