Garrett's Blog: Record Highs Everywhere; Much Colder Friday

Both daily records have been crushed this afternoon with Fayetteville and Fort Smith both breaking the records set back in 1982 of 77º & 81º respectively.

This is the hottest temperature Fort Smith has seen in the month of February since 1911 of 87º.

Highs on Friday will only be near 60º so some 20 degrees cooler than this afternoon.