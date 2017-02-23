Greenwood Man Dead After Driving Off Bridge, Striking Culvert

Posted 11:36 am, February 23, 2017
accident1

LOGAN COUNTY (KFSM) —  A Greenwood man is dead after driving off a bridge and striking a concrete culvert, according to Arkansas State Police.

Anthony Kennon, 31, of Greenwood was traveling east on Highway 10, and for unknown reasons, crossed the center line, drove into a ditch, and then off a bridge before striking a concrete culvert, according to police.

The collision happened at midnight Wednesday (Feb. 22) on Highway 10.

He was taken by a medical helicopter to Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville where he died, according to police.

