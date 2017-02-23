Greenwood Named Second Safest City In Arkansas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWOOD (KFSM)- The National Counsel for Home Safety and Security released a list of the safest cities in Arkansas and Greenwood has been named the second safest city in the state.

"We're very proud," Mayor Doug Kinslow said. "[We] couldn't be more proud of our police department for doing the job that they do. They work hard in taking care of business and just daily routines. According to the [police] chief, we put out extra patrol when needed. The only thing we could be more proud of is if we were number one and we're going to work towards that."

Mayor Kinslow has lived in Greenwood all of his life.

"When I was a kid, you could hop on your bicycle and run downtown and nobody worries about where you are and that's the case still today," Kinslow said. "That's a good thing to have for Greenwood."

Greenwood Police Chief Will Dawnson said when he decided to move to Greenwood in 2000, he knew this would be the perfect city to raise a family and live while being safe.

"When we were looking for places to live, Greenwood was number one on that list and the things that are here are what kept me here," Dawson said. "It's the type of things you want to raise your family around and a city that you want to raise them in to feel safe and know they're getting a good education and around good people."

As you can see on the signs throughout the town, Greenwood feels like home.

"It's just a good hometown," Kinslow said. "It's just a great place to live; it's just good people. You want to feel safe in your own home and that's pretty cool to be second in the state."

Number one on the list of safest cities in Arkansas is Greenbrier. Also among the top ten safest cities in the state is Centerton, Farmington and Bentonville.

