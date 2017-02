× Man Dead After Striking Utility Pole In Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM) — A motorcyclist is dead after driving into a utility pole, according to Arkansas State Police.

The collision happened about 8 p.m. Wednesday while Francisco Landaverde, 26, of Siloam Springs was driving a 2015 Kawasaki north on Highway 59, according to ASP.

Police stated while traveling along a curve, Landaverde struck a utility pole after crossing the center line.

Landaverde was pronounced dead at the scene.