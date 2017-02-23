Police Arrest Arkoma Man Following Standoff

Posted 9:19 pm, February 23, 2017, by , Updated at 09:27PM, February 23, 2017

ARKOMA (KFSM) – A man was arrested after fleeing from police and barricading himself inside a business Thursday (Feb. 23) afternoon, according to LeFlore County Sheriff Rob Seale.

Jamie Cox drove away from officers after being pulled over during a traffic stop. Cox had multiple warrants out for his arrest from Sebastian County, Arkoma and Pocola, according to Seale.

Deputies had to pry open the door to the business to go inside and arrest Cox.

A hold has been put on him so he cannot bond out of jail, said Seale.

