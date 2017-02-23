× Powerball $435 Million Jackpot Has One Winning Ticket

CBS News — The winning Powerball numbers have been drawn for the jackpot that’s climbed above $400 million for the first time in nearly three months.

The numbers are 10-13-28-52-61 and Powerball 2. The game’s website says one winning ticket was sold in Indiana.

CBS West Lafayette, Indiana affiliate WLFI-TV says Hoosier Lottery Public Relations Director Dennis Rosebrough confirmed the winning ticket was sold in Lafayette. The exact location wasn’t available.

During Wednesday night’s drawing, it was announced that the jackpot jumped to an estimated $435 million.

It was the seventh-largest jackpot in Powerball history, the Powerball website notes.

Before Wednesday, the last time a winning ticket in the jackpot was sold was on Dec. 17.

Powerball is played in 44 states, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The top prize drops back to $40 million for the next drawing Saturday night.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are incredibly small, at one in 292.2 million.

Powerball’s jackpot swelled to a record $1.6 billion in January 2016, when three winning tickets were sold in Florida,

California, and Tennessee.

Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots have topped the $400 million mark only a few other times, the Reuters news agency notes.