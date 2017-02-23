× Siloam Springs Teen Accused of Killing, Raping A Woman

SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM) — A man is accused killing a woman and raping the body, according to police.

Austin Lance Grammer, 18, of Siloam Springs is facing felony charges of manslaughter, rape, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

Police were dispatched to Grammer’s home in the 200 block of Meadow Court about 10 p.m., Friday (Feb. 17).

A 20-year-old woman, also of Siloam Springs, was dead inside the home, a news release states.

Grammer was arrested Wednesday (Feb. 22) following an investigation, the release also states.

He was being held Thursday (Feb. 23) in the Benton County Jail without bond.

The investigation continues, police said.