Siloam Springs Teen Accused of Killing, Raping A Woman

Posted 11:14 am, February 23, 2017, by , Updated at 11:24AM, February 23, 2017
austin-grammer

SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM) — A man is accused killing a woman and raping the body, according to police.

Austin Lance Grammer, 18, of Siloam Springs is facing felony charges of manslaughter, rape, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

Police were dispatched to Grammer’s home in the 200 block of Meadow Court about 10 p.m., Friday (Feb. 17).

A 20-year-old woman, also of Siloam Springs, was dead inside the home, a news release states.

Grammer was arrested Wednesday (Feb. 22) following an investigation, the release also states.

He was being held Thursday (Feb. 23) in the Benton County Jail without bond.

The investigation continues, police said.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s