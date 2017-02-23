Those With Higher Test Scores Experiment With Weed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEALTHWATCH - Teens who have higher test scores are more likely to experiment with alcohol and marijuana. This theory stems from a recent study public by the British medical journal called Open.

It states while students with higher scores are likely to smoke pot and drink alcohol, they are less likely to smoke cigarettes. Experts say the results do not come as a surprise because of parental influence. Parents with high cognitive ability and socioeconomic status are known to drink alcohol more regularly. The study also revealed that as test scores decreased, the likelihood that a teen used drugs decreased as well.

