× Fort Smith Lions Club Phone Auction Returns

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The Fort Smith Lions Club Auction will air Saturday (Feb. 25) from 12-3 p.m. on KXNW – 34.

There are lots of great items, including an autographed Razorback baseball bat, a Frigidaire dryer, memberships, gift certificates to local business and more.

The phone numbers for bidding are Main Line (331) 210-2466 and Quick Sale (331) 210-1617. The phone lines will open starting around 11:30 a.m. and you can your bid number by calling the main phone line.

Items up for auction can be found here: Lions Auction List.

The Lions Club is the world’s largest service club organization with 46,000 clubs and 1.35 million members. They serve over 200 countries, helping however they can in hospitals, senior centers, regions battered by natural disaster, schools and eyeglass recycling centers. Lions are doing community volunteer works by helping, leading, planning and supporting those who need it.

Because they are both local and global, The Lions Club can serve the unique needs of the communities they live in while also addressing the challenges that go beyond their borders. The Lions Club participates in many different campaigns, such as those that provide eye care services, health services, youth programs, and community and environment programs.

The Lions Club began in 1917, when Melvin Jones, a 38-year-old Chicago business leader, told members of his local business club they should reach beyond business issues and address the betterment of their communities and the world. Jones’ group, the Business Circle of Chicago, agreed.

After contacting similar groups around the United States, an organizational meeting was held on June 7, 1917, in Chicago, Illinois, USA. The new group took the name of one of the invited groups, the “Association of Lions Clubs.”

For more information on The Lions Club, check out the national site or our local Fort Smith branch.