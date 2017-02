Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Saturday: It'll be icy cold on Saturday morning with temperatures in the 40s to near 50 in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

Sunday: Increasing clouds with slightly warmer temperatures. Rain chances will return after dark.

This is Sunday at 6pm, you can see the rain starting to breakout across the area.

We'll have a chance for thunderstorms both day early next week on Monday and Tuesday followed by comfy weather and sunshine to end next week.

-Garrett