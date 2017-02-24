Jackknifed Semi Truck Blocks Early Morning Traffic On Highway 71

GREENWOOD (KFSM) — Crews were on the scene after a semi truck jackknifed on Highway 71 south of Greenwood early Friday morning (Feb. 24).

According to Arkansas State Police, the accident happened around 3 a.m. when the driver of the semi went around a curve and over-corrected, causing the truck to jackknife.

The semi blocked the northbound lane near South Coker Street and West Clarks Chapel Road for nearly an hour and a half.

Officers said no serious injuries were reported. The driver of the semi was cited for careless driving, according to police.

