Miss America Savvy Shields Addresses NWA Go Red Luncheon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS (KFSM) -- Guests at the 2017 Northwest Arkansas Go Red Luncheon were treated to a special local speaker, Miss America Savvy Shields.

Shields, who won the 2017 Miss America pageant in September, was the keynote speaker at the American Heart Association's annual luncheon and silent auction, which raises money and awareness to fight heart disease.

"It's something very special to be in a place where the people who made you what you are are there to see you being that," said Shields, who is a Fayetteville native. "That was a very vague statement, but it's very special to be here in front of the people I love."

Shields said the NWA Go Red Luncheon was the first time her family got to hear her speak as Miss America. She discussed her platform as Miss America, which is "Eat Better, Live Better." Shields shared her story of learning how foods impact quality of life, and how she eats healthy to perform her best.

She said sugar, which is found in 80 percent of products on store shelves, helps lead to an unhealthy lifestyle and increases the likelihood of developing heart diseases.

One in three women die from heart disease, making it the No. 1 killer of women. The American Heart Association's events encourage women to learn more about signs for heart diseases and to regularly check on their heart health.

5NEWS was a media sponsor for the event, and morning anchor April Baker helped emcee the Go Red Luncheon.