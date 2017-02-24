Missouri Truck Driver Reflects On Interstate-40 Semi-Truck Accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Two people died this week when a semi-truck carrying ammunition crashed on Interstate 40. That accident brings to light the dangers truck drivers face every day.

"It's not a job for everybody," said Patrick Woolsy, a driver since 1978. "You have to love trucking."

With nearly 40 years of experience, Woolsy literally lives in his truck. And as a long time driver, he has a big pet peeve.

"Cars..they don't realize how long it takes to stop. So when they get in front of us and hit their breaks, we don't stop that fast."

Wednesday's incident wasn't the first crash he's seen.

"And it rolled right off his trailer, right off a bridge, hit the concrete down below, and put a big dent in it," he said, recalling an old incident in Alabama.

He was talking about a truck carrying steel coils. Often, trucks carry incredibly dangerous and cumbersome cargo. Which is why Arkansas State Trooper, Chris Waters says, "Semi-trucks don't behave like cars do. Take your time negotiating traffic and we'll all be the better for it."

Waters also says it's best to give truck drivers wide enough room and to be cautious when passing.

Woolsy says he loves his job, but incidents like the one on Wednesday are a reminder that, as he says, safety is always imperative when driving a truck.