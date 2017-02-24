One Man, Two Dogs Killed In Sallisaw House Fire

SALLISAW (KFSM) — A man and two dogs are dead after a home went up in flames Thursday evening (Feb. 23), according to Sallisaw Assistant Fire Chief Steve Padgett.

When firefighters arrived on scene shortly after 8 p.m., the home on Cedar Street was fully engulfed. It took crews nearly an hour to extinguish the fire.

The man’s identity has not been released at this time, and the cause of the fire is under investigation, Padgett said.

Stay with 5NEWS as this story continues to develop.