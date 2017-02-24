Protecting Yourself Against Tick-Borne Illnesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM)- The Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed two cases of lyme disease in Arkansas.

Warmer temperatures are bringing people outdoors and with that comes protecting yourself from insects, including ticks.

"This time of year, they're getting out and about and they're hungry," Arkansas Game and Fish Commission education specialist Chad Lowe said. "When you're walking through the woods, they can come from the air, tall grass, or they can come from other animals, especially your pets at home."

While Arkansas is at a low risk for lyme disease, the state has a high number of other potentially fatal tick-borne illnesses including Rocky Mountain spotted fever.

"A couple of summers ago, I helped my parents cut up a downed tree and I guess I got bitten by the tick then and didn't even know it," Jaime Goswick said.

Goswick was diagnosed with Rocky Mountain spotted fever and was told by her doctor that people sometimes don't know they've been bitten by a tick until they get sick.

"By the next morning, I was completely incapacitated," Goswick said. "I couldn't move without feeling like my entire body was on fire. It was like my muscles were being shocked."

The best way to protect yourself against tick-borne illnesses is to stay prepared. Doctors recommend always using insect repellents and avoiding wooded areas.

"If you're gonna spray it, I'd probably spray it up [your body], not just stop somewhere," Lowe said. "If [the ticks] get above that line, they may start to bite you wherever that is."

Experts said to always remember to check yourself for ticks after being outside.

"With the longevity of these insects being on you for that amount of time, the more susceptible you could be for them transferring something to you," Lowe said. "So, the sooner you get them off, the better."

Goswick said her experience is proof that this can happen to anyone.

"If I would've waited a little bit longer, I might've died," Goswick said. "It can happen to me, it can happen to you, it can happen to anybody. I never thought it would happen either, but it did."