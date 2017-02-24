Protest In Downtown Fayetteville Following State Supreme Court Decision

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- After the state Supreme Court struck down Civil Rights Ordinance 5781 to protect LGBTQ members from discrimination, ordinance supporters hit the streets to protest.

"We want civil rights for everybody," said one protester. More than 100 people lined Dickson Street and College Avenue with signs and flags, soliciting honks from drivers.

"We need to support our LGBTQ community and I think its wrong that the state would overturn something our town felt strongly about," Lisa Sharp said.

She owns a bookstore on Dickson Street and believes that everyone, no matter their preference, should feel comfortable in Fayetteville.

This isn't the first time a city ordinance like this has been shot down, "FOR Fayetteville" has pushed the city to adopt an ordinance like this one for the past three years.

"I've been doing this for three years I was at the first town hall meeting. I think it was three years ago during the summer, so it isn't just tonight," Gwynne Gertz said.

Gertz and her husband fear that decisions like these will turn people away from wanting to move to Fayetteville.