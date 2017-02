Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEALTHWATCH - Seniors who being sleeping more than nine hours a night may face a higher risk of dementia.

A new study suggests that the risk of dementia grew by almost two and a half times for those needing extra sleep. Dementia is by no means a guarantee for those who are sleeping more. The new study only found an association between added sleep and dementia, not a cause and effect relationship.

