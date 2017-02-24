× Ten Run Sixth Inning Lifts Arkansas Over Bryant

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Arkansas knew it would have a tough time putting runs together against Bryant starting pitcher James Karinchak but not even Dave Van Horn could predict how the series opener would go.

Karinchak, a preseason All-American, was in full control through five inning but ran into issues in the sixth inning. Then the Razorbacks blew the game wide open.

The Bulldogs’ ace was chased from the game three batters into the sixth, leading 3-2, but Arkansas sent 12 more hitters to the plate and scored 10 runs in the inning before holding on for a wild 11-8 win at Baum Stadium. The bottom half of the sixth inning lasted nearly and hour itself and saw Bryant use four different pitchers while the game lasted more than four hours.

Bryant jumped out to a 3-0 lead but the Arkansas offense woke up in the sixth as Grant Koch’s two run triple closed the gap to one. After that, the Bulldogs’ pitching staff struggled mightily. Arkansas scored twice on separate bases loaded walks. The Razorbacks added another run on a bases loaded hit by pitch. Then Bryant handed over two more runs on a throwing error. In all, Arkansas sent 15 batters to the plate in the inning and plated 10 runs while producing just four hits.

Koch finished the day with four RBI while going 2-for-5 and scored twice while Eric Cole and Evan Lee each added multiple hit days.

Dominic Taccolini picked up his first win of the season after throwing a scoreless inning while Josh Alberius picked up the save after getting out of a bases loaded jam in the ninth with no outs. Blaine Knight got a no-decision after going five innings while allowing three runs on four hits and struck out four.

Game two of the series is set for 2:00 pm on Saturday.