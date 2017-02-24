Upcoming Freezing Temperatures Could Harm Budding Flowers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- The week's warm temperatures have caused a few people to break a sweat..and a few plants to bloom before schedule.

"I'd say we are running about two weeks earlier than normal," Gerald Klingaman, operations director at the Botanical Gardens of the Ozarks said.

Klingaman said the expected cold front over the weekend could be fatal for flowers and plants.

"What it'll do is.. it'll kill most open flowers. If the flower bud is swollen and not open, most of them will survive down to the neighborhood of 25 degrees without any injury," Klingaman said.

He also said there's a small window of hope for early bloomers facing these freezing temperatures.

"It depends a lot on how long it last. If it's just a quick down and then back up it's not as damaging as going down and spending three or four hours there at that low temperature," Klingaman said.

Depending on the size of your plants, there are a few things you can do to protect them.

"If it's something that is newly planted, you might be able to cover it with a cardboard box," Klingaman said.

For any plants that are damaged during the weekend freeze, he said the damage will only slow down the leafing process. You can expect new buds to appear come springs.