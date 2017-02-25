Car Runs Into New Orleans Crowd, Police Say

NEW ORLEANS (CBSNews) — Police say 12 people were injured when a vehicle plowed into a crowd watching the Krewe of Endymion parade in the Mid-City section of New Orleans.

Gray pickup truck in background allegedly hit revelers at Carrollton and Orleans at Endymion. @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/2aD0UHDu1u — David Hammer (@davidhammerWWL) February 26, 2017

Police say that number could increase as the investigation continues, CBS affiliate WWL-TV reports. New Orleans police are investigating.

At least one arrest has been made, according to WWL-TV.

Witnesses told WWL-TV that a truck was traveling down the open lanes of Carrollton Avenue headed toward city park when it veered left and traveled toward the neutral ground of Orleans Avenue.

The crash was reported Saturday (Feb. 25) at about 6:45 p.m.