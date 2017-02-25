× Hogs Outlast Auburn, Win Fifth Straight

AUBURN (KFSM)- After a back-and-forth battle in the first half, Arkansas pulled away from Auburn in the second half of the contest to win 79-68. The Razorbacks ( 22-7, 11-5) win streak is now extended to five straight.

The lead was ever-changing in the first half. Early foul trouble hindered the Razorbacks, but they pushed back trailing by one point with under five minutes left until halftime. Auburn (17-12, 6-10) allowed the Hogs to take back control of the game, Arkansas responded with a 13-3 run right before the break to lead 40-31 heading into the locker room.

Arkansas lead by as many as 13 points in the second half, but Auburn did chip away at the deficit, cutting it to six several times. Arkansas’ shooters proved to be too much for the Tigers, with five Hogs finishing in double digits. Jaylen Barford led the way with 20 points, Dusty Hannahs was not far behind him with 18 points.The Razorbacks shot 52 percent from the field in the second half.

Next Arkansas faces a tough task traveling to Gainesville, Florida this Wednesday to face Number 13 ranked Florida.