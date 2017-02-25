× Hogs Start Fast, Hold Off Bryant To Take Series

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Bryant was able to give Arkansas a scare in the series opener but the only thing the Bulldogs could muster in game two was defensive mistakes.

A day after posting a 10-run inning, the Razorbacks plated eight runs in the third inning while Bryant had five errors in the first three frames to allow Arkansas to claim a 13-7 win at Baum Stadium on Saturday.

Carson Shaddy started the offensive onslaught in the second inning as he was able to sneak a fly ball just inside the right field foul pole for a two-run home run then the Bulldogs were in a giving mood in the third. Luke Bonfield scored on a wild pitch to start the eight run third inning then Jax Biggers provided the biggest blow of the game as his bases loaded double pushed the lead to 7-0.

Trevor Stephan was in full command on the mound for Arkansas as he struck out six in five and 2/3 innings of work while allowing two hits and walked four but did not allow a run.

Isaiah Campbell made his first appearance of the season for Arkansas after he missed the opening weekend with back stiffness. The right-hander struggled in relief as he allowed three runs on three hits and walked on in just 2/3 of an inning.

Arkansas will look for their second straight sweep on Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 1:00 pm.