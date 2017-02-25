Lions Clinch Share Of Conference Title

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM)- In front of a full-house at the Stubblefield Center Saturday, UAFS rallied past Rogers State 65-60, claiming a share of the Heartland Conference regular-season title.

In the regular season finale, the Lions seniors shined the most. Guards Seth Youngblood and Alex Cooper lead the way tallying 17 points each. Even more impressive both were perfect at the charity stripe, combining 9 of 9 on free throws. Freshman Kyree Elder also finished in double figures for the Lions, claiming 12 points.

Even with Hillcats' Jeylen Sharpe scoring a game-high 26 points the Lions were able to contain Rogers State. Holding the Hillcats to just 38 percent shooting from the field.

UAFS (20-10, 13-15) finished tied with Dallas Baptist and Texas A&M International for first place in the conference. The Lions will be the No. 3 seed in the conference tournament and will be pitted against No.5 seed St. Edward's in the first round.

The Lions will start Heartland Conference Tournament action on Friday at the Union Multipurpose Activity Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.