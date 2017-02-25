Lions Clinch Share Of Conference Title

Posted 11:51 pm, February 25, 2017, by

FORT SMITH (KFSM)- In front of a full-house at the Stubblefield Center Saturday, UAFS rallied past Rogers State 65-60, claiming a share of the Heartland Conference regular-season title.

In the regular season finale, the Lions seniors shined the most. Guards Seth Youngblood and Alex Cooper lead the way tallying 17 points each. Even more impressive both were perfect at the charity stripe, combining 9 of 9 on free throws. Freshman Kyree Elder also finished in double figures for the Lions, claiming 12 points.

Even with Hillcats' Jeylen Sharpe scoring a game-high 26 points the Lions were able to contain Rogers State. Holding the Hillcats to just 38 percent shooting from the field.

UAFS (20-10, 13-15) finished tied with Dallas Baptist and Texas A&M International for first place in the conference. The Lions will be the No. 3 seed in the conference tournament and will be pitted against No.5 seed St. Edward's in the first round.

The Lions will start Heartland Conference Tournament action on Friday at the Union Multipurpose Activity Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s