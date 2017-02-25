Little Girl Turns Her Birthday Party Into A Fundraiser And Protest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM )-- Kendra Pascual isn't your average 11 year old.

On Saturday, (Feb. 25) she celebrated her birthday in a very unique way.

She booked a room at the Springdale Public Library and invited all her friends to come and be empowered.

There weren't any balloons or board games or music, instead there was a mini-microphone set, a ball of yarn, posters and markers.

It wasn't your typical pre-teen birthday party by any means.

Her friends made signs for a mock protest and played a game of compassion web where they complimented each person in the circle before passing the yarn.

"I felt like I really needed to do something because I know birthday parties, it's all about you and how many presents you get but I din't want to be ... selfish kind of," said Kendra.

She didn't ask her friends for gifts instead she asked that they bring donations for water protectors at Standing Rock Indian Reservation located in North and South Dakota.

Kendra hopes to do this again next year and she hopes that more of her friends and family are able to come and support her.