Perez Wins DNC Chairmanship

Posted 2:53 pm, February 25, 2017, by , Updated at 02:57PM, February 25, 2017
CNN

CNN

ATLANTA (CNN) — The Democratic National Committee elected Tom Perez as its new chairman Saturday (Feb. 25), voting for the former labor secretary over Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison in a 235-200 vote.

Moments later, at Perez’s request, Ellison was approved as his deputy chair.

Perez, who drew support from backers of Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama, argued that the party needs to focus on voting access and down-ballot battles.

Ellison’s allies, who were aligned with Sen. Bernie Sanders’ progressive wing, pitched him as the only candidate who could bridge the party’s divisions.

Perez’s victory came after the other candidates dropped out of the race.

They include South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Idaho Democratic Party Executive Director Sally Boynton Brown, television analyst Jehmu Greene, Air Force veteran Sam Ronan and attorney Peter Peckarsky.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s