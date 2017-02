× Sooners’ QB Baker Mayfield Arrested In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Oklahoma starting quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist Baker Mayfield was arrested in Fayetteville late Friday night.

The Sooners senior is facing charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct, fleeing and resisting arrest and was then booked at 8:21 a.m. into the Washington County Detention Center.

Mayfield has an 8.1 rule hearing set for Monday, February 27th.