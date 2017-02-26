Clayton House Event Teaches History Of Bicycles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM)- The first Clayton Conversations of the year took place at the Clayton House and featured bicycles of the past in present in a series called, "Bicycles Yesterday and Today."

"Our goal is to help people in Fort Smith and the surrounding area to learn about the past and also to learn how we got where we are today and really help tie the past to today," Clayton House executive director, Julie Moncrief said.

Bicycles became a trend in America in the early 19th Century and over time, the look, shape, and weight have all changed.

"The materials that they're made out of now have made big advancements, such as carbon fiber and being able to manipulate aluminum tubes little differently than they could way back in the past," Phat Tire Bike Shop ambassador, Josh Carroll said.

As women became interested in riding in the late 1800's, a set of rules were developed.

"Women suddenly wanted to ride bikes and it changed their clothing and everything," Moncrief said. "The rules were don't coast, accept help when going uphill, and don't wear colorful bloomers. So, we wanted to share that great history."

Fast forward a few centuries and now cyclists ride for transportation and fun.

"I decided in college like many young people, that I wanted to try something different so I bought a Schwinn unicycle," former uni-cyclist, Marcus Woodward said. "I practiced going up and down the street in front of my dorm and I got pretty good at riding it."

Also for sport.

"I love it because it's basically my escape," Carroll said. "I really like doing it, it's a lot of fun. I'm a racer, too, so I push myself pretty hard doing it."

The Clayton House also featured a section of photographs and bicycles from Quin Winter's Bike Shop, which opened in 1939 and closed its doors in 1975 after serving more than three decades in Fort Smith.

For a full list of events at the Clayton House, visit the museum's website.