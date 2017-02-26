Dancing Ban In One Oklahoma Town Abolished By City Council

Posted 7:29 pm, February 26, 2017, by
CBS

CBS

HENRYETTA, Okla.  (CBSNews) -– A 40-year-old ordinance in Henryetta has been booted by the city council.

It all started when Joni Insabella wanted to host a Valentine’s Day dance inside her marketplace.

However, someone on social media warned Insabella that a rarely enforced ordinance could come in to play if she hosted the dance.

The ordinance prohibits dancing within 500 feet of a church.

Insabella’s market happened to be 250 feet from Henryetta United Church of Christ.

“A lot of the elders here in town are afraid,” Insabella told KJRH. “They’re concerned for change. They’re concerned to allow dancing. They’re afraid that then bars will go in on Main Street and dancing causes a lot of undesirable things that they don’t want in the town.”

Despite those concerns, the Henryetta City Council abolished the ordinance on Thursday (Feb. 23).

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s