× Late Rally Lifts Hogs Over Bryant

FORT SMITH (KFSM)- Bryant made the first statement in Sunday’s series finale, but Arkansas made the final statement. Executing a late rally to beat the Bulldogs 16-6, sweeping the weekend series. The Razorbacks are now 6-0 overall on the year.

After a scoreless first inning bats started to warm up for both teams in the second. Bryant shortstop Jimmy Titus smashed a solo home run in the top of the second inning to give the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead. The Diamond Hogs answered back in the bottom of the second inning. Grant Koch and Dominic Fletcher hit back to back singles. Carson Shaddy and Chad Spanberger reached on fielder’s choice groundouts.

The Bulldogs took back the lead in the third inning when Arkansas pitcher Kevin Kopps ran into trouble. The right-hander hit Bulldogs’James Ciliento with a pitch. After 3 1/3 innings, reliever Barrett Loseke took over. Loseke held the Bulldogs scoreless in the fourth. He struck-out two batters with the bases loaded.

Arkansas’ offense starts to spark in the sixth inning. The Diamond Hogs scored five runs in the sixth and five more in the seventh.

Next Arkansas will play their first midweek game of the season. They will travel to Louisiana (February 28) to play a two-game series against Louisiana Tech. First pitch for Tuesday’s game is set for 1:00 p.m.