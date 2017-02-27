× Arkansas Governor Releases Execution Dates For Eight Death Row Inmates

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson set the execution dates for eight Arkansas death row inmates on Monday (Feb. 27).

The eight inmates have all been convicted of capital murder.

“This action is necessary to fulfill the requirement of the law, but it is also important to bring closure to the victims’ families who have lived with the court appeals and uncertainty for a very long time,” Hutchinson said.

The execution dates were set as follows: