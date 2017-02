Arkansas State Tournament Brackets & Results

7A State Tournament

at Van Buren High School

Girls

Wednesday

Game 1: Springdale vs Cabot

Game 2: Northside vs Bentonville

Game 3: Conway vs Har-Ber

Thursday

Game 4: Rogers vs Mount St. Mary

Game 5: North Little Rock vs Game 1 winner

Game 6: Van Buren vs Game 2 winner

Friday

Game 7: Fayetteville vs Game 3 winner

Game 8: Little Rock Central vs Game 4 winner

Saturday

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner

Boys

Wednesday

Game 1: Fayetteville vs Conway

Game 2: Little Rock Central vs Bentonville West

Game 3: Cabot vs Heritage

Thursday

Game 4: Van Buren vs Bryant

Game 5: North Little Rock vs Game 1 winner

Game 6: Bentonville vs Game 2 winner

Friday

Game 7: Har-Ber vs Game 3 winner

Game 8: Northside vs Game 4 winner

Saturday

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner

6A State Tournament

at Lake Hamilton High School

Girls

Wednesday

Game 1: West Memphis vs Greenwood

Game 2: El Dorado vs Little Rock Hall

Game 3: Russellville vs Searcy

Thursday

Game 4: Mountain Home vs Benton

Game 5: Sheridan vs Game 1 winner

Game 6: Jonesboro vs Game 2 winner

Friday

Game 7: Marion vs Game 3 winner

Game 8: Lake Hamilton vs Game 4 winner

Saturday

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner

Boys

Wednesday

Game 1: Marion vs Sheridan

Game 2: Benton vs Pine Bluff

Game 3: Lake Hamilton vs Jacksonville

Thursday

Game 4: Little Rock Hall vs Greenwood

Game 5: El Dorado vs Game 1 winner

Game 6: West Memphis vs Game 2 winner

Friday

Game 7: Jonesboro vs Game 3 winner

Game 8: Texarkana vs Game 4 winner

Saturday

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner

5A State Tournament

at Magnolia High School

Girls

Tuesday

Game 1: Little Rock Parkview vs De Queen

Game 2: Hot Springs vs Sylvan Hills

Game 3: Nettleton vs Clarksville

Wednesday

Game 4: Harrison vs Paragould

Game 5: Alma vs Valley View

Game 6: Batesville vs Farmington

Thursday

Game 7: Watson Chapel vs Beebe

Game 8: Pulaski Academy vs Hot Springs Lakeside

Game 9: Game 1 winner vs Game 5 winner

Friday

Game 10: Game 2 winner vs Game 6 winner

Game 11: Game 3 winner vs Game 7 winner

Game 12: Game 4 winner vs Game 8 winner

Saturday

Game 13: Game 9 winner vs Game 10 winner

Game 14: Game 11 winner vs Game 12 winner

Boys

Tuesday

Game 1: Little Rock Parkview vs Watson Chapel

Game 2: Hope vs Sylvan Hills

Game 3: Nettleton vs Greenbrier

Wednesday

Game 4: Maumelle vs Forrest City

Game 5: Harrison vs Greene County Tech

Game 6: Blytheville vs Morrilton

Thursday

Game 7: Hot Springs vs Little Rock Fair

Game 8: Mills University Studies vs Magnolia

Game 9: Game 1 winner vs Game 5 winner

Friday

Game 10: Game 2 winner vs Game 6 winner

Game 11: Game 3 winner vs Game 7 winner

Game 12: Game 4 winner vs Game 8 winner

Saturday

Game 13: Game 9 winner vs Game 10 winner

Game 14: Game 11 winner vs Game 12 winner

4A State Tournament

at Nashville High School

Girls

Wednesday

Game 1: Lonoke vs Pottsville

Game 2: Dumas vs Central Arkansas Christian

Game 3: Ozark vs Pine Bluff Dollarway

Thursday

Game 4: ESTEM vs West Fork

Game 5: Star City vs Game 1 winner

Game 6: Berryville vs Game 2 winner

Friday

Game 7: Pocahontas vs Game 3 winner

Game 8: Monticello vs Game 4 winner

Saturday

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner

Boys

Wednesday

Game 1: Jonesboro Westside vs Pottsville

Game 2: Pulaski Robinson vs Trumann

Game 3: Huntsville vs Bauxite

Thursday

Game 4: Cave City vs Subiaco Academy

Game 5: Warren vs Game 1 winner

Game 6: Pea Ridge vs Game 2 winner

Friday

Game 7: Baptist Prep vs Game 3 winner

Game 8: Nashville vs Game 4 winner

Saturday

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner

3A State Tournament

at Bald Knob High School

Girls

Tuesday

Game 1: Hoxie vs Harding Academy

Game 2: Rose Bud vs Osceola

Game 3: Lamar vs Fouke

Wednesday

Game 4: Prescott vs Charleston

Game 5: Jessieville vs Genoa Central

Game 6: Junction City vs Greenland

Thursday

Game 7: Valley Springs vs Marianna Lee

Game 8: Bald Knob vs Mountain View

Game 9: Game 1 winner vs Game 5 winner

Friday

Game 10: Game 2 winner vs Game 6 winner

Game 11: Game 3 winner vs Game 7 winner

Game 12: Game 4 winner vs Game 8 winner

Saturday

Game 13: Game 9 winner vs Game 10 winner

Game 14: Game 11 winner vs Game 12 winner

Boys

Tuesday

Game 1: Riverside vs KIPP Delta

Game 2: Little Rock Episcopal vs Clinton

Game 3: Lamar vs Drew Central

Wednesday

Game 4: Centerpoint vs Jessieville

Game 5: Charleston vs Junction City

Game 6: McGehee vs Paris

Thursday

Game 7: Manila vs Marianna Lee

Game 8: Tuckerman vs Marshall

Game 9: Game 1 winner vs Game 5 winner

Friday

Game 10: Game 2 winner vs Game 6 winner

Game 11: Game 3 winner vs Game 7 winner

Game 12: Game 4 winner vs Game 8 winner

Saturday

Game 13: Game 9 winner vs Game 10 winner

Game 14: Game 11 winner vs Game 12 winner

2A State Tournament

at Quitman High School

Girls

Wednesday

Game 1: Caddo Hills vs Conway Christian

Game 2: Carlisle vs Camden Harmony Grove

Game 3: Hector vs Brinkley

Thursday

Game 4: Blevins vs Pangburn

Game 5: Earle vs Game 1 winner

Game 6: Quitman vs Game 2 winner

Friday

Game 7: Spring Hill vs Game 3 winner

Game 8: Marmaduke vs Game 4 winner

Saturday

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs Game 7 winner

Boys

Wednesday

Game 1: Blevins vs Lavaca

Game 2: East Poinsett County vs Foreman

Game 3: England vs Marked Tree

Thursday

Game 4: Cutter-Morning Star vs White County Central

Game 5: Earle vs Game 1 winner

Game 6: Jacksonville Lighthouse vs Game 2 winner

Friday

Game 7: Bearden vs Game 3 winner

Game 8: Clarendon vs Game 4 winner

Saturday

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs Game 7 winner

1A State Tournament

at Mount Ida High School

Girls

Monday

Game 1: County Line vs Alpena

Game 2: Bay vs Bradley

Game 3: Wonderview vs Maynard

Game 4: Scranton vs Concord

Tuesday

Game 5: Strong vs Game 1 winner

Game 6: Jasper vs Game 3 winner

Game 7: Norfork vs Game 4 winner

Wednesday

Game 8: Nemo Vista vs Game 2 winner

Game 9: Mt. Vernon-Enola vs Izard County

Game 10: Omaha vs Acorn

Thursday

Game 11: Nevada vs Kirby

Game 12: Kingston vs Ouachita

Game 13: Game 5 winner vs Game 9 winner

Friday

Game 14: Game 6 winner vs Game 11 winner

Game 15: Game 8 winner vs Game 10 winner

Game 16: Game 7 winner vs Game 12 winner

Saturday

Game 17: Game 13 winner vs Game 15 winner

Game 18: Game 14 winner vs Game 16 winner

Boys

Monday

Game 1: Mulberry vs Omaha

Game 2: Rector vs Dermott

Game 3: Shirley vs Ridgefield Christian

Game 4: Mineral Springs vs Sacred Heart

Tuesday

Game 5: Nevada vs Game 1 winner

Game 6: Deer vs Game 3 winner

Game 7: Izard County vs Game 4 winner

Wednesday

Game 8: Guy-Perkins vs Game 2 winner

Game 9: Marvell vs Bay

Game 10: Alpena vs County Line

Thursday

Game 11: Hampton vs Kirby

Game 12: Jasper vs Bradley

Game 13: Game 5 winner vs Game 9 winner

Friday

Game 14: Game 6 winner vs Game 11 winner

Game 15: Game 8 winner vs Game 10 winner

Game 16: Game 7 winner vs Game 12 winner

Saturday

Game 17: Game 13 winner vs Game 15 winner

Game 18: Game 14 winner vs Game 16 winner