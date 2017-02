FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Street improvements will close part of Stadium Drive for the next few months.

On Friday (Feb. 24) the road closed from Leroy Pond Drive to Clinton Drive.

The road will be closed 24-hours a day and it won’t reopen until May 10.

Detour signs have been posted, and drivers in the area should be cautious to avoid road crews and equipment in the area.