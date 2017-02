× Death Investigation Underway In Goshen

GOSHEN (KFSM) — A death investigation is underway in Goshen, Police Chief Zeb Rone said.

Police responded to Hale Road at about 2 p.m. on Monday (Feb. 27).

Rone said they are investigating and have not ruled out foul play at this time.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was assisting on the scene.

