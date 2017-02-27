Family Upset About New Arkansas Senate Bill 294

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FARMINGTON (KFSM)-- The family of Barbara Thompson said they do not want Senate Bill 294 to pass that would eliminate the life in prison without parole sentencing for minors.

Barbara Thompson was killed in 1986 after Christopher Segerstrom raped her with a stick and then killed her with a stone.

Due to a Unite States Supreme Court ruling, all minors that were sentenced to life in prison without parole, like Segerstrom, was unconstitutional.

He and others have the opportunity to undergo re-sentencing.

Other cases in the state have gone to trial and some that were sentenced to life in prison without parole were released after their new sentence only gave them a certain amount of years.

Rachel Wilson, Thompson's sister is worried that this will happen to Segerstrom.

“There should be no reason that he gets to get out of prison when my sister who I never got to meet at all cause I was born a couple of years later gets to come out of the grave, pop up and be alive and have her life back," Wilson said. "So why should he, why should he get his?”

Thompson's mother, Jena Muddiman, said the same thing.

Both mother and daughter want Thompson's killer to stay in prison and serve his life sentence.

Muddiman said she does not understand why Arkansas senators would create a bill like Senate Bill 294.

“Did they not stop and think about how the families feel or the rights of that child that was taken, you know that life that was taken," Muddiman said. "And now they don’t have any right for anything. So I mean it’s just wrong.”

The family fears that if the bill passes, life in prison without parole will no longer be an option for Segerstrom.

They are asking people to call (479) 444-6752 to tell their local senator to vote no on SB 249.

“I want him to stay in prison," Muddiman said. "I don’t want him out. He doesn’t deserve to get out. I just want him to stay in.”