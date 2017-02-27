× Garrett’s Blog: Overnight Storms; Stronger Round Tuesday

The weather pattern will remain unsettled for the next 48 hours with several rounds of showers and thunderstorms possible.

To try to simplify what’s about to take place, I’ve broken it down into three time-frames:

Monday Night/Tuesday Morning Warm front pulls humidity and warmth north Now-Overnight: Scattered storms developing Low severe risk; hail the main threat

Tuesday Evening Storms along the dry-line in Eastern Oklahoma 2pm-8pm Unsure if storms will actually develop; if they do supercells with a tornado risk is likely

Tuesday Night/Wednesday Morning Storms along the cold front 10pm Tuesday – 4am Wednesday High severe risk along the cold front, mostly damaging winds but also brief tornadoes along the line. Fairly high confidence we’ll see the line of thunderstorms along the front.



Late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Tuesday evening into the overnight the chances for severe weather will increase.

Additional updates coming all day on Tuesday starting with Meteorologist Joe Pennington at 4:30am.

-Garrett